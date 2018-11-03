Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-03 01:57:49 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: The drive home from Virginia

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE FROM THE GAME - Pitt sticks with Hall and the running game to beat UVa. | Narduzzi on upsetting Virginia, the run game, the defense and more | Video: Narduzzi's postgame press conference | Pitt upsets No. 23 on the road | Postgame video: Connor Dintino | Postgame video: Darrin Hall | Postgame video: Kenny Pickett | Postgame video: Dane Jackson | Postgame video: Rashad Weaver

There's plenty to talk about after Pitt upset No. 23 Virginia on Friday night, and here's the podcast taped on our drive home from the game.


