CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Pitt is at Scott Stadium tonight to face No. 23 Virginia in a huge Coastal Division matchup.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt won the coin toss and deferred, kicking off to Virginia to open the game. On the Cavaliers' first drive, they hurt themselves with three penalties , and despite converting one third-and-long, they couldn't hit on third-and-25 and had to punt.

Pitt's first drive was in a tough spot, too, due to a penalty, as a false start set up first-and-15 from the Pitt 11. But Kenny Pickett and Aaron Mathews hooked up for a nice 31-yard catch-and-run to move the chains, and an 11-yard pass to Taysir Mack - his first reception since returning from injury - moved the ball to midfield for a fourth-and-1.

Pitt went for it on fourth down and got it with a Pickett sneak, and two plays later, Darrin Hall got through a hole on the left side to run 41 yards for the game's first touchdown.

PITT 7, VIRGINIA 0 (6:09, 1st quarter)

Virginia didn't take long to respond, as quarterback Bryce Perkins got receiver Terrell Jana wide open down the sideline on a busted coverage for a quick 42-yard touchdown.

PITT 7, VIRGINIA 7 (5:54, 1st quarter)