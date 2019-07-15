PODCAST: Playmakers, running backs and more
MORE HEADLINES - Pitt's secret weapon in Life Skills | The FREE 3-2-1 Column: Transition classes, biggest surprises and more | Revisionist history: Re-ranking Pitt's 2015 recruiting class | Versatile Ga. athlete is a Pitt target for 2021 | FREE: Capel adds a transfer guard | Mailbag: Freshmen, the offensive line and more | Booker is ready to "build that connection with Pitt" | Film review: What stands out about Pitt RB commit Henry Parrish?
It's time to talk about playmakers again: Who are Pitt's top options? And who's going to be the leading rusher?