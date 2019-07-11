News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Revisionist history: Pitt's 2015 recruiting class

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

Throughout the summer, Panther-Lair.com is re-ranking recent Pitt recruiting classes to see how those players look with the benefit of hindsight. Today, we're looking at the class of 2015. Here's h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}