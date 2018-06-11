Ticker
PODCAST: Pitt gets one for 2019

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
MORE HEADLINES - FREE ARTICLE: Pitt lands No. 1 for 2019 | Camp rundown: Who stood out at Sunday's camp? | Pitt is a top school for three-star CB Beverly | Could Pitt add another grad transfer for 2018? | Pitt finds a new LB offer at camp | Florida DL on Pitt: "I love everything about it" | Two stand out for four-star safety

It happened: Pitt got a commitment for the recruiting class of 2019, and today we're talking about the first verbal of the class and where the Panthers go from here.


