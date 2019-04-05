PODCAST: More attrition for Pitt hoops
MORE HEADLINES - The FREE 3-2-1 Column: Hoops attrition, plugging holes, spring camp and more | Some top targets from Michigan are visiting Pitt today | Narduzzi on Pitt's linebackers, offensive line and more | Spring camp notes: What stood out in Thursday's practice? | Pitt receivers coach Chris Beatty on details and surprises
Pitt hoops lost two more players from the roster this week, and we're talking about the impact on the upcoming season, recruiting and more.