Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-14 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Max Browne's year at Pitt

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - The FREE 3-2-1 Column: On quarterbacks and more | Mailbag: Scheduling, offensive recruits and more | The 2019 Hoops Big Board: Who is Capel targeting? | Pitt jumps into top group for Va. TE | Pitt offer is "a great feeling" for OL Hubbard | A rising star in Clairton | Pitt impressed Ohio TE on recent visit | Ellison decides to stay

Former Pitt QB Max Browne joins us to talk about his year with the Panthers. Plus: the Pitt softball team brings up an old familiar topic.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}