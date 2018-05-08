Malik Ellison announced via his Instagram account today that he will be remaining with the University of Pittsburgh basketball program. This decision comes over a month after the hiring of Jeff Capel and a lengthy decision process for the former St. John’s player.

“I am excited about the future of Pitt basketball,” Ellison said in his post. “Coach Capel has been impressive in the short time that I have known him and I look forward to playing for him.

“I believe in his vision for the program and I trust that he and his staff will help me reach my full potential on the court. I am ready to get back to work with my teammates and my coaching staff.”

Ellison transferred to Pitt last offseason to play for Kevin Stallings. He sat out the season under standard NCAA transfer rules and was set to play out his final two years for Pitt.

Following the firing of Kevin Stallings, nine of Pitt’s eleven returning players asked for releases to explore other opportunities, including Ellison. Two players, Samson George and Peace Ilegomah, opted to stick it out for whoever would be the next head coach.

After Jeff Capel’s hiring on March 27, a few players elected to stick around including leading-scorer Jared Wilson-Frame and promising sophomore forward Shamiel Stevenson. Eventually Terrell Brown and Khameron Davis joined their teammates in announcing their intentions to stay with the program.

Pitt did lose out on three players however, as Ryan Luther has transferred to play for Sean Miller and Arizona during his last year, Marcus Carr chose to go to Minnesota yesterday, and Parker Stewart still deciding on his next destination.

That left only Kene Chukwuku and Ellison.

With Ellison’s decision returning to stay, it gives Pitt a veteran playmaker on the perimeter that is known for his athleticism. During his two years for the Red Storm, Ellison appeared in 57 games and started 35 of them. He averaged 7.4 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds during his sophomore season playing in the Big East.

Ellison will be expected to come in and push for a starting job to go along with the other returnees and incoming freshmen Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson.