Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Losing to Cuse, not getting calls and football recruiting

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - Free recruiting article: How a four-day stretch landed Pitt its newest commit | Pitt's latest City League offer is a welcome surprise | Ohio junior safety gets a Pitt offer "on the board" | Three thoughts on the loss to Syracuse | Slideshow: Pitt sports the yellow against the Orange | Capel on the loss, the struggles, officiating and more

On the Monday podcast: Thoughts on the Syracuse game, Capel adjusting to Pitt and football recruiting.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}