Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-03 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Ohio junior safety gets a Pitt offer 'on the board'

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

The Pitt coaches liked Rickey Hyatt Jr.’s film, and when they saw him in person Saturday morning, they confirmed his size. But what sold the staff on Hyatt Jr. as a priority recruit in the class of...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}