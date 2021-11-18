PODCAST: It's all on the line
There's a lot to discuss on this week's podcast, from Pitt's Coastal-on-the-line showdown with Virginia to the basketball team's 1-2 start to the season. All that and more on the latest Panther-Lair Show.
The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday night at 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to make sure you never miss a live stream.