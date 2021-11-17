The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 15: Ready for the biggest one yet

As Pitt gets ready to face Virginia for a chance to clinch the Coastal Division title, we've got our biggest episode yet. This week's Kenny Pickett Show on Panther-Lair.com presented by WellHive is jam-packed, with Kenny's thoughts on the win over North Carolina, facing Virginia and the importance of consistency.

Plus: why it was key to go back to Lucas Krull, what has impressed Kenny about Gavin Bartholomew and which ACC team he hates the most. All that and more on the latest Kenny Pickett Show.