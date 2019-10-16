PODCAST: Friday night in Syracuse and a new hoops commit
Pitt has a Friday night date in Syracuse, so we're looking at the Panthers-Orange matchups, the "rivalry" and more ahead of the game. Plus, we've got some Pitt hoops recruiting talk after Jeff Capel landed a commitment this week.