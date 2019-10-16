Inside the numbers: What's working and what's not on first down?
What has Pitt’s offense produced on first down through six games in 2019? What has worked for the Panthers and what needs to be improved? Today Panther-Lair.com is looking at the numbers. So far th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news