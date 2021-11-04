 Panther-lair - PODCAST: Davis transfers, Sibande gets hurt and Pitt gets ranked
2021-11-04

PODCAST: Davis transfers, Sibande gets hurt and Pitt gets ranked

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
On this week's podcast, we're talking about the Wendell Davis transfer, the Nike Sibande injury, Pitt's CFP ranking and a lot more.

The Panther-Lair Show is recorded LIVE every Wednesday night on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to make sure you never miss a live stream.

