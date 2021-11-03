Pitt loses LB Davis to transfer portal

Pitt will be short one linebacker for the remainder of the 2021 season after redshirt junior Wendell Davis entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Davis, a native of Richmond (Va.), played in all eight games this season and made three starts at middle linebacker. He was eighth on the team in tackles with 27 and fifth in tackles for loss with 3.5, and he also recorded a sack in the season-opening win over UMass.

Davis had a career-high six tackles against Western Michigan and Virginia Tech, but in Saturday’s loss to Miami, he had just one tackle assist. He did not start against the Hurricanes but came on at middle linebacker for Pitt’s second and third defensive series.

On the third defensive drive, the Hurricanes scored a 40-yard touchdown run with running back Jaylan Knighton cutting through the middle of Pitt’s defense. Davis did not play again after that series, logging a total of five snaps in the game.

Junior SirVocea Dennis has been Pitt’s main starter at middle linebacker this season, making five starts there in addition to seeing snaps at outside linebacker as well. Dennis is the Panthers’ second-leading tackler this season with 49 stops in seven games.

Junior Brandon George has seen time at middle linebacker this season, primarily in the New Hampshire game when he recorded a career-high eight tackles. On Saturday, super senior Chase Pine took snaps at middle linebacker late in the game.

Davis is the second Pitt player to enter the transfer portal this season. Senior running back A.J. Davis went in last week.