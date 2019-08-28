PODCAST: Can the season start already?
MORE HEADLINES - How is Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates approaching Virginia? | Training camp slideshow: Pitt's QBs and RBs | For Pitt's defense, all eyes are on Perkins | Video feature: 99 seconds on Pitt's first two-deep | Hoops recruiting: Capel is set to host important visitors | What stands out on Pitt's first depth chart of the season?
The season opener is almost here, and it can't get started soon enough. Get a full preview of Pitt's Saturday night clash with ACC Coastal Division foe Virginia plus a look at recruiting on the latest podcast.