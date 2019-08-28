News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-28 09:51:50 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Can the season start already?

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - How is Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates approaching Virginia? | Training camp slideshow: Pitt's QBs and RBs | For Pitt's defense, all eyes are on Perkins | Video feature: 99 seconds on Pitt's first two-deep | Hoops recruiting: Capel is set to host important visitors | What stands out on Pitt's first depth chart of the season?

The season opener is almost here, and it can't get started soon enough. Get a full preview of Pitt's Saturday night clash with ACC Coastal Division foe Virginia plus a look at recruiting on the latest podcast.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}