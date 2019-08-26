The first two-deep: Pitt's first depth chart of the 2019 season
The Pitt Panthers released their first depth chart of the 2019 season on Monday. Here's a look at who got listed.
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Nick Patti OR
|
Jeff George Jr.
|
RB
|
AJ Davis OR
|
Todd Sibley Jr.
|
WR
|
Taysir Mack
|
Aaron Mathews
|
WR
|
Tre Tipton
|
Dontavius Butler-Jenkins
|
WR
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
John Vardzel
|
TE
|
Will Gragg
|
Nakia Griffin-Stewart
|
Grant Carrigan
|
LT
|
Carter Warren
|
Carson Van Lynn
|
LG
|
Bryce Hargrove
|
Brandon Ford
|
C
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Owen Drexel
|
RG
|
Gabe Houy
|
Jake Kradel OR
|
Chase Brown
|
RT
|
Nolan Ulizio
|
Jerry Drake Jr.
There aren't many surprises on the offense, although it's interesting that redshirt freshman Jake Kradel is listed as a backup at right guard rather than center, where he has been working since the spring.
Also of note is the presence of redshirt freshman walk-on John Vardzel, who is listed as the backup to Maurice Ffrench at one of the receiver spots.
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Patrick Jones II
|
John Morgan OR
|
Kaymar Mimes
|
DT
|
Jaylen Twyman
|
David Green OR
|
Tyler Bentley
|
DT
|
Keyshon Camp OR
|
Amir Watts
|
Devin Danielson
|
DE
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
Money LB
|
Kylan Johnson
|
Chase Pine
|
Middle LB
|
Elias Reynolds OR
|
Saleem Brightwell
|
Star LB
|
Cam Bright OR
|
Phil Campbell III
|
CB
|
Dane Jackson
|
Erick Hallett
|
CB
|
Jason Pinnock OR
|
Damarri Mathis
|
FS
|
Damar Hamlin
|
Therran Coleman
|
SS
|
Paris Ford
|
Jazzee Stocker
Similarly, the defense looks more or less the same as it did during training camp, with linebacker being the lone exception. Perhaps due to injuries, the coaches made a number of adjustments, including listing "OR" starters at both middle and Star linebacker.
Additionally, Florida grad transfer Kylan Johnson is the listed starter at Money linebacker ahead of redshirt junior Chase Pine.
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton
|
P
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Jared Campbell
|
H
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Kenny Pickett
|
LS
|
Cal Adomitis
|
Jack Hansberry
|
KR
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Taysir Mack
|
PR
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Taysir Mack
|
Paris Ford
|
KO
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton