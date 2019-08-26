News More News
football

The first two-deep: Pitt's first depth chart of the 2019 season

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

The Pitt Panthers released their first depth chart of the 2019 season on Monday. Here's a look at who got listed.

Offensive two-deep
Position Player Player Player

QB

Kenny Pickett

Nick Patti OR

Jeff George Jr.

RB

AJ Davis OR

Todd Sibley Jr.

WR

Taysir Mack

Aaron Mathews

WR

Tre Tipton

Dontavius Butler-Jenkins

WR

Maurice Ffrench

John Vardzel

TE

Will Gragg

Nakia Griffin-Stewart

Grant Carrigan

LT

Carter Warren

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Bryce Hargrove

Brandon Ford

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Gabe Houy

Jake Kradel OR

Chase Brown

RT

Nolan Ulizio

Jerry Drake Jr.

There aren't many surprises on the offense, although it's interesting that redshirt freshman Jake Kradel is listed as a backup at right guard rather than center, where he has been working since the spring.

Also of note is the presence of redshirt freshman walk-on John Vardzel, who is listed as the backup to Maurice Ffrench at one of the receiver spots.

Defensive two-deep
Position Player Player Player

DE

Patrick Jones II

John Morgan OR

Kaymar Mimes

DT

Jaylen Twyman

David Green OR

Tyler Bentley

DT

Keyshon Camp OR

Amir Watts

Devin Danielson

DE

Deslin Alexandre

Habakkuk Baldonado

Money LB

Kylan Johnson

Chase Pine

Middle LB

Elias Reynolds OR

Saleem Brightwell

Star LB

Cam Bright OR

Phil Campbell III

CB

Dane Jackson

Erick Hallett

CB

Jason Pinnock OR

Damarri Mathis

FS

Damar Hamlin

Therran Coleman

SS

Paris Ford

Jazzee Stocker

Similarly, the defense looks more or less the same as it did during training camp, with linebacker being the lone exception. Perhaps due to injuries, the coaches made a number of adjustments, including listing "OR" starters at both middle and Star linebacker.

Additionally, Florida grad transfer Kylan Johnson is the listed starter at Money linebacker ahead of redshirt junior Chase Pine.

Special teams two-deep
Position Player Player Player

PK

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton

P

Kirk Christodoulou

Jared Campbell

H

Kirk Christodoulou

Kenny Pickett

LS

Cal Adomitis

Jack Hansberry

KR

Maurice Ffrench

Taysir Mack

PR

Maurice Ffrench

Taysir Mack

Paris Ford

KO

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton
