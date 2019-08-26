The Pitt Panthers released their first depth chart of the 2019 season on Monday. Here's a look at who got listed.

There aren't many surprises on the offense, although it's interesting that redshirt freshman Jake Kradel is listed as a backup at right guard rather than center, where he has been working since the spring.

Also of note is the presence of redshirt freshman walk-on John Vardzel, who is listed as the backup to Maurice Ffrench at one of the receiver spots.