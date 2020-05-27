PODCAST: Breaking down the latest Pitt commitment
Pitt got another commitment on Tuesday, and we're talking about the impact of landing Malik Newton plus a lot more on the latest podcast.
You can listen to the podcast or watch the stream below. You can also subscribe to the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel to catch the live stream of the podcast every Tuesday night at 8:30 pm.