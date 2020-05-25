This week we'll be tackling some questions about the Pitt football team's production and who will be leading it in the coming season. To start, we're focusing on the running backs and a simple question: Who will be the Panthers' leading rusher in 2020? That's not an easy question, largely because none of the backs on the roster has established himself. Consider that last season's leading rusher produced the fewest yards by a Pitt leading rusher since 2005 and the second-fewest by a Pitt leading rusher since 1973. Here's a look at last season's production and how it spread across four running backs.

2019 RB production Player Atts/YDs (YPC) Rush TDs Rec/YDs A.J. Davis 127/530 (4.2) 4 23/269 Vincent Davis 61/314 (5.1) 5 5/28 Todd Sibley 50/249 (5.0) 0 2/18 V'Lique Carter 65/243 (3.7) 0 17/183 (2 TD)

That's a long way from having two 1,000-yard rushers, as Pitt did in 2018, and it's no surprise that the team total of 1,544 net rushing yards was the Panthers' lowest for a 13-game season since 2003. It goes without saying that the production was well below what the Panthers needed. Pitt scored just 11 rushing touchdowns - the nine produced by the running backs plus two from quarterback Kenny Pickett - and the subpar rushing performance wasn't just a matter of success; there was also an apparent lack of will, as Pitt's 441 rushing attempts ranked in the bottom 40 of FBS. Additionally, the team average of 3.5 yards per carry ranked above just 11 teams nationally. That number also includes sack yardage, so it's not perfectly representative, but the bottom line remains: Pitt didn't rush very often, and the Panthers weren't very good at it when they did run. Of course, the issues last season weren't all the fault of the running backs. In addition to a seeming lack of commitment in play-calling, the Panthers weren't great at run-blocking, and that was an issue as well. The line should be better in 2020, if for no other reason than experience, but what about the backs? What should we expect from Pitt's running backs in 2020? Here's a look at the career production of the projected roster.

Career production among 2020 RBs Player Atts/Yds (YPC) Rush TDs Rec/Yds A.J. Davis 175/704 (4.0) 5 27/286 Vincent Davis 61/314 (5.1) 5 5/28 Todd Sibley 51/248 (4.9) 0 2/18