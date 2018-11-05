Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-05 07:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: A long week ahead

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - 10 thoughts on the weekend | The scoreboard and the scenarios: Where things stand for Pitt in the Coastal | Pitt-Virginia Tech set for 3:30 kickoff | Pitt makes the top two for a four-star RB | FREE ARTICLE: The top of the Coastal | Pitt sticks with Hall and the running game to beat UVa. | PODCAST: The drive home from Virginia | Narduzzi on upsetting Virginia, the run game, the defense and more | Video: Narduzzi's postgame press conference

It's going to be a long week for Pitt fans. Plus, a look at what the defense has done in the last four games.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}