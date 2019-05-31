News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: A grad transfer LB, PSU at noon and more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - The FREE 3-2-1 Column: Linebackers, playmakers, recruiting and more | A Georgia DB is set to visit | Three final visits are set for local TE target Rawlings | Pitt official visit is planned for Florida RB | Pitt is on the list for Georgia TE | Get to know incoming freshman LB Leslie Smith | Pitt commit Murphy on official visit: "I loved it" | 2020 forward "was really excited when Pitt offered"

On the podcast: Pitt gets a linebacker, the Penn State game has a kickoff time and the Pitt coaches are gearing up for a big weekend.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}