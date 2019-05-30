Florida RB plans Pitt official visit
Henry Parrish is a 5’9” and 175-pound running back out of Columbus High School in Miami (Fla). Parrish helped lead his team to a 14-1 record in 2018 and rushed for 1,878 yards on the year. He recei...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news