PODCAST: A conversation with Pat Bostick
MORE HEADLINES - The FREE 3-2-1 Column: Normalcy, Coastal favorites, WPIAL misses and more | The 21st Century Pitt Bracket: Who was Pitt's best team of the last 20 years? | 2021 Recruiting Board: Where does Pitt stand with its top targets at running back? | New QB target is "definitely excited" about offer from the Panthers | Pitt offers a sophomore tight end from Texas | PODCAST: The hoops roster and football questions
On this episode of the podcast, we're sitting down for a conversation with former Pitt QB and current color commentator Pat Bostick to talk about the 2019 season, the 2020 spring camp that wasn't and what he sees for Pitt in the coming season.