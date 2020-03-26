Pitt offers 2022 Texas TE
The Pitt coaches have started to recruit the state of Texas a little bit in the class of 2021. Recently, the coaches tried to get a head start on one of the top 2022 prospects as they offered Trent...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news