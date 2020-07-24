Panther-lair - PODCAST: A conversation with Mike Farrell

PODCAST: A conversation with Mike Farrell
On this week's conversation podcast, we're talking to Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell about the rankings process, some of Pitt's underrated recruits and a lot more.