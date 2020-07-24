Panther-lair - The 3-2-1 Column: Decommits, recruiting flips, WPIAL success and more

In this week’s 3-2-1 Column we’re thinking about the challenges for college football, decommitments, flips, some big names in the WPIAL and more. THREE THINGS WE KNOW College is different

In the ongoing cycle of optimism and pessimism regarding the prospects of a college football season in 2020, I’m starting to trend up a little bit. There’s a growing sense of resolve, it seems, in some of the public comments we’ve gotten from college football officials in recent days. They’re not being defiant, necessarily, but they seem more and more intent on finding a way to make a season happen, and that’s good. There’s also the return of the pro sports leagues. Major League Baseball back, the NBA will start its eight-game conclusion to the regular season next Thursday and the NHL’s 24-team tournament will start next Saturday. That’s all very encouraging. It will be even more encouraging when those leagues move through the next month without any major outbreaks or spikes. And if things proceed safely on the professional front, there will be a greater push for college football to return. But there’s a key difference in there, a big point of separation that puts college football at one end of a spectrum and those professional sports leagues at the other. The difference is that there is a lot more achievable control in the pro leagues. Like the NBA, where the entire league is playing in a bubble at Disney World. Or the NHL, which is using hub cities for its tournament. Those are two really strong and definable plans for keeping the players and coaches and everyone else separate from any unnecessary contact, which should minimize exposure and potential spread. The problem is, you can’t put college football players in a bubble and you can’t ship them off to hub cities. They’re college students, first and foremost; by definition, they’re going to be in the college environment, which is a petri dish of communicable disease during the best of circumstances, and these, as you may have heard, are not the best of circumstances. At a time when there is still uncertainty about whether college itself will actually happen in the traditional sense with in-person classes, it seems to me that there are a lot of questions to answer before we get too excited about a college football season. Major League Baseball will be an interesting comparison to watch. Unlike the NBA and the NHL, MLB isn’t using a bubble or putting everyone in hub cities. The league created a 60-game schedule aimed at mitigating travel; I’m not sure what restrictions will be on player movement - are they confined to a hotel? - but I have to think that they will be confined more than college kids. I just don’t think it’s viable to expect to keep college students in their dorms or residences every hour of the day when they’re not in class or at practice. They’re going to get out, they’re going to interact with other students and they’re going to risk exposure. So the returns of the pro sports leagues are encouraging, but I can only go so far with that encouragement. The colleges are going to have to find their own way to make this work because they've got their own challenges.

Some names from the past

In the wake of Trevion Stevenson’s decommitment last week, I started thinking about the guys who got away and I wrote about Pitt's recent history of decommitments. In the last six classes (2015-20), there were 17 recruits who committed to Pitt but ended up signing with another school. While it seems like a lot to average almost three per class, there’s some context to add. Five of those 17 all happened in the 2015 class, and four of those five were recruits who had committed to Paul Chryst but switched to another school in the wake of the coaching change that December. And even those four weren’t all just a product of the coaching change; Nick Bowers and Kevin Givens were probably always going to end up at Penn State as long as they got the opportunity (regardless of who was the head coach at Pitt). That leaves 12 decommits over the last five classes, and all 12 of those were recruits who committed to Pat Narduzzi’s staff and then left for a different school. But again, there’s context. Pitt let JUCO receiver Juwann Winfree go in the 2016 class over character concerns and had a mutual parting of ways with 2018 tight end Matt Alaimo. A year later, they backed away from West Virginia offensive lineman Nick Malone, and in the 2020 class, Pitt opted not to sign defensive tackle Timothy Brown after he was arrested in the fall of his senior year. So when you cut it down to the recruits that the Pitt coaches genuinely wanted to keep, it’s really a small group. I think the staff would like to have held onto Khadry Jackson and Brandon Mack in the 2019 class, and certainly 2020 prospect Henry Parrish would be a nice boost to the running back room. We’ll talk more about the decommitments that Pitt will miss - or has missed - the most in a minute, but overall, I think this staff has done a pretty good job keeping guys in the fold once they commit. Part of that is Narduzzi’s emphasis at the time of commitment that he expects the recruits to shut things down with other schools. Mostly, though, I think it’s just good, old-fashioned relationships. Narduzzi and the rest of his staff do a pretty good job of building strong relationships with the recruits, and I think that goes a long way - the longest way - in getting kids to stay committed, even when other schools come calling. Look at Jordan Addison last year or Michael Smith in the 2017 class or Chase Pine in the 2016 class; these guys all had strong interest from other schools late in the recruiting process, and all three stuck with Pitt. That said, I do think that changes in recruiting will probably make decommitments a little more common than they have been. Starting with the 2019 class, recruits have been able to take spring official visits and the Pitt staff has capitalized on those opportunities by getting a ton of June commitments as a result of those official visits. That’s all well and good, but then November and December roll around; other schools convince some of those recruits to take official visits and before you know it, you’ve got a few decommitments on your hands. That’s going to happen. Maybe not as much this year since Pitt can still bring in all the current commits on official visits later in the recruiting cycle. But it certainly happened the last couple years and it will likely happen more in the future. The one to get back

When you look at those 17 recruits who decommitted from Pitt over the course of six classes, it’s pretty clear that the Panthers didn’t lose too much. Sure, there were some players who went on to have solid careers, and the book is still being written on more recent guys like Khadry Jackson and Brandon Mack. But overall, there weren’t too many can’t-miss studs who flipped away from Pitt. A few of them could have helped, though. Like Nick Bowers; no, the former Kittaning product didn’t do a whole lot at Penn State, but it’s tough to imagine him doing less than what Pitt’s tight ends did in the years Bowers would have been eligible. We’ve talked about it plenty of times: the tight end position has been a black hole at Pitt since Scott Orndoff graduated after the 2016 season. Bowers would have been a redshirt sophomore in 2017, so he likely would have been coming into his own; that would have been a nice option to have. But if I had to pick one player from those decommitments to add to Pitt’s roster, I don’t know if he’s the one I would pick. I mentioned Khadry Jackson: I think he’s going to be pretty good in college, and while I really like Pitt’s linebacker recruiting in the 2019 and especially the 2020 classes, he would be a really good addition. Still, I’m not sure I would pick him. The lost recruit I would pick just might be Alex Hornibrook. Remember, he committed to Paul Chryst in the summer of 2014 and had communication with Pat Narduzzi after he was hired to replace Chryst that December. Hornibrook ultimately went to Wisconsin with Chryst, leaving Pitt without a quarterback in the class of 2015. Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney were working on getting Nathan Peterman as a graduate transfer from Tennessee, but they wanted someone for the future, too, and they ended up signing Ben DiNucci out of Pine-Richland. We know what happened after Signing Day 2015. Peterman was a good starter for Pitt in 2015 and 2016, but 2017 was a disaster on many levels - chiefly at quarterback, as DiNucci and Max Browne moved in and out of the starting job until Browne suffered a season-ending injury. Kenny Pickett eventually replaced DiNucci as the starter for the season finale and won that game in spectacular fashion, but what if Hornibrook had been Pitt’s quarterback in 2017? He would have been a redshirt sophomore by then - older than DiNucci and Pickett - and he was pretty good at Wisconsin that season, throwing for 2,644 yards, 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Now, he benefited from having a really good offensive line and a stout running game, of course. And the ultimate verdict on Hornibrook has been that he’s an effective game-manager but not much more. Still, what would Pitt’s record have been in 2017 (and 2018, for that matter) if the Panthers had Hornibrook at quarterback? Would they have done better than 5-7? It seems possible, if not outright likely.