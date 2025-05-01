Pitt target Ace Theus includes Panthers among top five schools

Pitt is at the top of the board for 2026 three-star wide receiver David Aboya following an in-school visit this week.
Take a closer look into the recruiting news for Pitt football, basketball and volleyball over the last week.
Pitt volleyball will play at PPG Paints Arena for the first time since 2019 next season in the College VB Showcase.
With the transfer portal closed for both football and basketball, here's where the Pitt Panthers stand.
Pitt has now fallen short for Florida State transfer wide receiver Hykeem Williams twice over the last two years.
