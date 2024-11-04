Pitt season preview: Bold prediction, toughest game, and final record

Advertisement

Five takeaways from Pitt's 48-25 loss to SMU

Five thoughts from Pitt's first loss of the 2024 season

 • Jim Hammett
Video: Bartholomew, George, and Narduzzi after Pitt's loss to SMU

Video of Pitt's postgame press conferences in Dallas

 • Jim Hammett
Narduzzi: 'That was not the football game that we all expected'

Full transcription of Narduzzi's postgame press conference

 • Jim Hammett
SMU pummels Pitt 48-25

Live updates from Dallas for Pitt's huge game with SMU

 • Jim Hammett
Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-SMU

Pitt is in Dallas for a huge showdown with SMU tonight. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

 • Chris Peak

