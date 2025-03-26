Pitt Pro Day: Measurements

Gavin Bartholomew -- tight end
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 249 pounds
Bench: 16
40-yard dash:
Vertical: 36 1/2
Broad:
3-cone:
Shuttle:
Daniel Carter -- running back
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 225 pounds
Bench:
40-yard dash:
Vertical:
Broad:
3-cone:
Shuttle:
Jason Collier Jr. -- offensive lineman
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 311 pounds
Bench: 25
40-yard dash: 5.32, 5.25
Vertical:
Broad:
3-cone:
Shuttle:
Brandon George -- linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 246 pounds
Bench: 28
40-yard dash: 4.66, 4.70
Vertical: 42 inches
Broad:
3-cone:
Shuttle:
Nate Matlack -- defensive end
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 254 pounds
Bench:
40-yard dash: 4.80, 4.71
Vertical: 36 1/2
Broad: 10-foot-2
3-cone:
Shuttle:
Josh McCarty -- safety
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 196
Bench: 20
40-yard dash: 4.73, 4.72
Vertical: 30 1/2
Broad: 10-foot-2
3-cone:
Shuttle:
Donovan McMillon -- safety
Height: 6-foot -1
Weight: 203 pounds
Bench: 21
40-yard dash: 4.47, 4.50
Vertical: 35
Broad: 10-foot-5
3-cone:
Shuttle:
Konata Mumpfield -- wide receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 187 pounds
Bench:
40-yard dash:
Vertical:
Broad:
3-cone:
Shuttle:
P.J. O'Brien Jr. -- safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
Bench: 13
40-yard dash: 4.59, 4.64
Vertical: 32 1/2
Broad: 9-foot-7
3-cone:
Shuttle:
Ben Sauls -- kicker
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 186 pounds
Bench:
40-yard dash:
Vertical:
Broad:
3-cone:
Shuttle:
Branson Taylor -- offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 315 pounds
Bench: 25
40-yard dash: 5.30, 5.28
Vertical: 28 1/2
Broad: 8-foot-8
3-cone:
Shuttle: