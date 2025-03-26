Published Mar 26, 2025
Pitt Pro Day: Measurements
Karl Ludwig  •  Pitt Sports News
Staff Writer

Gavin Bartholomew -- tight end

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 249 pounds

Bench: 16

40-yard dash:

Vertical: 36 1/2

Broad:

3-cone:

Shuttle:

Daniel Carter -- running back

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 225 pounds

Bench:

40-yard dash:

Vertical:

Broad:

3-cone:

Shuttle:

Jason Collier Jr. -- offensive lineman

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 311 pounds

Bench: 25

40-yard dash: 5.32, 5.25

Vertical:

Broad:

3-cone:

Shuttle:

Brandon George -- linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 246 pounds

Bench: 28

40-yard dash: 4.66, 4.70

Vertical: 42 inches

Broad:

3-cone:

Shuttle:

Nate Matlack -- defensive end

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 254 pounds

Bench:

40-yard dash: 4.80, 4.71

Vertical: 36 1/2

Broad: 10-foot-2

3-cone:

Shuttle:

Josh McCarty -- safety

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 196

Bench: 20

40-yard dash: 4.73, 4.72

Vertical: 30 1/2

Broad: 10-foot-2

3-cone:

Shuttle:

Donovan McMillon -- safety

Height: 6-foot -1

Weight: 203 pounds

Bench: 21

40-yard dash: 4.47, 4.50

Vertical: 35

Broad: 10-foot-5

3-cone:

Shuttle:

Konata Mumpfield -- wide receiver

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 187 pounds

Bench:

40-yard dash:

Vertical:

Broad:

3-cone:

Shuttle:

P.J. O'Brien Jr. -- safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

Bench: 13

40-yard dash: 4.59, 4.64

Vertical: 32 1/2

Broad: 9-foot-7

3-cone:

Shuttle:

Ben Sauls -- kicker

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 186 pounds

Bench:

40-yard dash:

Vertical:

Broad:

3-cone:

Shuttle:

Branson Taylor -- offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 315 pounds

Bench: 25

40-yard dash: 5.30, 5.28

Vertical: 28 1/2

Broad: 8-foot-8

3-cone:

Shuttle: