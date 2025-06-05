Pitt official visit notebook brought to you by Archie's

Pitt is set to host 2026 cornerback Kentrail Mcrae on an official visit from June 5-7.
Welcome to the Redshirt Diaries - let's call this the Borghetti Edition in honor of longtime sports information
Long-time sports information director E.J. Borghetti is taking a new position at the University of Pittsburgh.
Taking a look at the latest recruiting news when it comes to Pitt football and basketball.
Pitt announced the game times for the first three games of the 2025 season on Thursday.
Pitt is set to host 2026 cornerback Kentrail Mcrae on an official visit from June 5-7.
Welcome to the Redshirt Diaries - let's call this the Borghetti Edition in honor of longtime sports information
Long-time sports information director E.J. Borghetti is taking a new position at the University of Pittsburgh.