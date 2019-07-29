News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 05:53:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown to training camp: Pitt's big storylines

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

What are the biggest storylines facing the Pitt football team as it prepares to start training camp? With the first practice of camp just days away, Panther-Lair.com is looking at the five biggest ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}