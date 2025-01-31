Pitt offers 2026 DeMatha OL Zion Smith

With game-winning plays by playmaking players, Pitt got a much-needed win over North Carolina on Tuesday night.
Pitt's 2025 football schedule is out, and we've got thoughts on how the schedule looks and more.
Pitt beat North Carolina on Tuesday night in the blackout uniforms. Check out 30 photos from the game.
Jeff Capel, Zack Austin and Jaland Lowe met the media after Pitt's win over North Carolina on Tuesday night.
Pitt withstood numerous offensive onslaughts from North Carolina.
With game-winning plays by playmaking players, Pitt got a much-needed win over North Carolina on Tuesday night.
Pitt's 2025 football schedule is out, and we've got thoughts on how the schedule looks and more.
Pitt beat North Carolina on Tuesday night in the blackout uniforms. Check out 30 photos from the game.