Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-14 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pitt makes Heinz Field its own

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE FROM THE BLUE-GOLD GAME - Recruiting rundown: Which top prospects were at Pitt's spring game? | Slideshow: Recruits at the Blue-Gold Game | FREE RECRUITING ARTICLE: Pitt gets an OL commitment on Saturday | Ohio WR prospect visits the spring game | FREE RUNDOWN: What did Pat Narduzzi think of the Blue-Gold Game? | Ford, Campbell, Tipton and Warren named most improved

Saturday was the debut of Pitt's "new look" at Heinz Field. Check out what the Panthers have done with their home stadium.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}