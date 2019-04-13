Pitt received it’s second commitment for the class of 2020 as Michael Statham announced via his twitter account this afternoon. Statham was in attendance for Pitt’s Blue-Gold game at Heinz Field earlier today. Statham is a 6’6” and 320-pound offensive linemen that plays for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

He chose Pitt over an offer sheet of ten schools that included LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, and West Virginia. Pitt was one of his more recent offers as he picked it up back on March 18th.

Statham grades out as a three-star prospect and is rated as the 22nd best prospect in the state of Maryland. Playing for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore has certainly elevated his stock, as that program is quickly becoming one of the best in the country. In the class of 2020 alone, St. Frances has 16 players that hold FBS offers and a number of them hold offers from Pitt as well.

Pitt landed two offensive linemen in the class of 2019 in Liam Dick and Matthew Goncalves while also bringing on a graduate transfer in Nolan Ulizio from Michigan. Pitt only has two senior offensive linemen on the roster, so it could once again be a smaller offensive line haul for the class of 2020.

Statham joins Samuel Williams as the second recruit in the class of 2020. Williams is a three-star defensive end out of Florida and committed last week while visiting Pittsburgh. The pair will form the foundation for the class heading into the summer months.

