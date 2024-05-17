The Pitt basketball program received a big addition on Friday afternoon as Amsal Delalic committed to the Panthers. Delacic, a native of Bosnia and Herzegovina, will come to Pittsburgh with freshman eligibility and will be joining the program next season as a 21-year old freshman.

Delalic officially visited Pittsburgh this week, as it was first reported by Chris Peak of Panther-Lair.com on Wednesday evening. He played professionally this past season for Borac BL in the top division of the Bosnian Basketball ladder. Delalic averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists for his team. The 6-7 wing also shot 41% from 3-point range with 56 made triples in 23 games this past season.

Europrospects.com ranks Delalic No. 26 among European players in his age group. The native of Bosnia credited Pitt head coach Jeff Capel and along with assistant Tim O’Toole in his commitment post on Instagram.

“I am thankful for all the people of the University of Pittsburgh and especially coach Jeff Capel and Tim O’Toole for giving me the opportunity to come and play basketball and continue my academic path as well,” he wrote.

Playing professionally in Europe, Delalic is accustomed to playing actual pro players as well as ex-college players, as he was his team’s second leading scorer, while his teammate, Jarrod West, led his team in scoring and previously played for Marshall and Louisville for five seasons.

Delalic becomes the third member of Pitt’s 2024 recruiting class, joining four-start guard Brandin Cummins as well as three-star forward Amdy Ndiaye. He is also the 12th scholarship player slated to be on Pitt’s roster for next season, meaning Capel has one extra spot to use to fill out next year’s roster.

The addition of Delalic is a significant one, as he should be able to come into the program and produce right away, given his age and background in playing against professional players. He will be coming to Pittsburgh looking to improve his draft stock to play in the NBA. His recruitment came together rather quickly, but programs like Creighton and Louisville were rumored to be involved. The Panthers have been searching for a replacement for the recently graduated Blake Hinson in the transfer portal, but after some searching, perhaps they found that player across the Atlantic Ocean.