Things are heating up on the recruiting trail for the Pitt basketball program. September was a critical month as the staff has been hosting and visiting players almost every single day. All that hard worked paid off finally, as the Panthers landed their first commitment of the 2020 recruiting class in Noah Collier.

Collier isa 6'7" and 210-pound forward from new Jersey. He plays his high school ball for The Westtown School outside of Philadelphia. He chose Pitt over his other two finalists: Clemson and California.

Collier also had offers from Connecticut, Maryland, Syracuse, and more. He planned to visit Pitt, Cal, and Clemson before deciding. He visited Pitt back on August 30th, and is recently coming off a trip to Clemson, but decided he was ready to commit tonight.

Collier is a high motor player that should immediately factor into the rotation, as he looks like an ideal forward in Jeff Capel's system. He is a strong finisher around the rim, and displays a lot of athleticism on the court.

Collier is ranked as the 148th overall prospect in the country according to the Rivals.com Top150 rankings. He is also graded as the 30th ranked power forward in the country,

Pitt's class of 2020 is now under way, and this commitment should give the staff a little momentum moving forward in regards to finishing the class. The Pitt coaches have been hosting top 100 talents this month like R.J. Davis and John Hugley, Earl Timberlake, and Cliff Omoruyi.

There is still a long way to go in finishing this class, but Collier gives Pitt a strong foundation for now.