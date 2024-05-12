Pitt added some much-needed help on the defensive line Sunday when Nebraska edge-rusher Chief Borders committed to the Panthers.

A three-star recruit in the class of 2021 at Heard County High School in Franklin (Ga.), Borders signed with Florida and played in 16 games over two seasons with the Gators, mostly on special teams. He transferred to Nebraska prior to last season and appeared in all 12 games for the Huskers, recording a total of nine tackles.

But he earned rave reviews this spring, including a high distinction from Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.

“Chief Borders is probably the most improved player on our team, I’d say, through camp,” Rhule said this spring. “He’s a problem out there.”

Borders entered the transfer portal two weeks ago.

He was listed on Nebraska’s official roster as a linebacker who stood 6’4” and weighed 245 pounds. According to Pro Football Focus, he played the bulk of his snaps on the defensive line, although he did stand up in the box on occasion.

For Pitt, Borders will be a defensive end, and that’s a position where the Panthers need bodies. After losing senior Dayon Hayes to the transfer portal and senior Nate Temple to season-ending injury, Pat Narduzzi’s team is projected to have eight defensive ends on scholarship in 2024 - including three true freshman and two redshirt freshmen.

Narduzzi and company addressed some of the needs in December by adding Kansas State redshirt senior Nate Matlack and Clemson redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe, but the losses of Hayes and Temple made the position a priority once again in the spring portal window.

Borders will be a redshirt junior in 2024 with eligibility extending through the 2025 season.