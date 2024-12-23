Pitt lands an offensive lineman from the portal

Pitt’s biggest need in the transfer portal was along the offensive line, and on Monday, the Panthers grabbed an important piece to fill that need when Charlotte offensive tackle Kendall Stanley announced his commitment to Pitt.

Stanley graduated from Rocky River High School in Charlotte (N.C.) in 2022 and signed with Charlotte after earning two-time All-Southwestern 4A Conference honors and being named to the Big 22 Top High School Players in North Carolina.

He redshirted in 2022 and made his debut with a starting assignment at left tackle in 2023 before moving into the starting lineup full-time this past season. Stanley started 12 games at right tackle and allowed 15 pressures and two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

He earned All-AAC honorable mention recognition for that performance.

On Dec. 3, Stanley announced that he was entering the transfer portal, and he received offers from Virginia Tech, Oregon State, Kansas, Memphis, UTSA, BYU, Miami (Fla.), Pitt and Michigan State. He visited the Panthers last week and followed that visit with a trip to East Lansing to see the Spartans.

Stanley, 6’5” 290, can fill a need for Pitt. Branson Taylor, who was the Panthers’ starting left tackle prior to injury this season, is out of eligibility; Taylor’s injury led Ryan Baer to move from right tackle to left tackle.

Whether Baer stays at left tackle or moves back to right tackle remains to be seen, but Stanley should be able to step into one of the starting jobs on the offensive line and help solidify a crucial position group for Pitt in 2025.

Stanley is the third transfer to commit to Pitt this offseason, joining Florida State receiver Deuce Spann and Murray State kicker James London.