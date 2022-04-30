Pitt lands 2023 QB Kenny Minchey

Pitt found its quarterback for the class of 2023. Kenny Minchey, a 6'3" and 200-pound prospect out of Hendersville (TN) committed to the Panthers. Minchey grades out as a three-star according to Rivals.com and currently holds 17 scholarship offers.

Minchey was one of 13 different 2023 quarterbacks new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. offered since taking over the job back in January. However, Minchey was just one of three quarterbacks to visit Pittsburgh this spring, as he made the trip back on March 26th.

Minchey chose Pitt over offers from a list of schools that included Houston, Michigan State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. As a junior he passed for 3,280 yards and 32 touchdowns for Pope John Paul II. He also added three scores on the ground and guided his team to an 8-5 overall record.

Minchey joins wide receiver Zion Fowler as the second member of Pitt's 2023 recruiting class. It is typical for high school quarterbacks to end their recruitments earlier than other positions, and now Minchey will be able to help Pitt in its recruiting efforts in the summer.

Minchey's commitment comes the morning after former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was selected in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Like Minchey, Pickett was a one-time three star recruit coming out of high school.

Pitt did not sign a high school quarterback in the class of 2021, but opted rather to bring in Kedon Slovis out of USC from the transfer portal. Both Slovis and returning senior Nick Patti could have two years of eligibility. Beyond that, Pitt only has redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell on scholarship following the offseason transfers of Davis Beville and Joey Yellen.