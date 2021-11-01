Pitt hosts 2023 guard from the DMV
The Pitt staff continues to hit the DMV hard, and Carlton Carrington has emerged as one of the top priority recruits for the Panthers in the 2023 class. Carrington, a 6'3" 175-pound guard prospect ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news