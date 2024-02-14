Pat Narduzzi has found the replacement for Charlie Partridge.

Tim Daoust, a veteran coach with more than 20 years of experience, has been hired to coach Pitt’s defensive line, the football program announced Wednesday morning.

Daoust comes to Pitt directly from East Carolina, where he spent three seasons coaching defensive ends and outside linebackers as well as serving as the special teams coordinator.

Prior to ECU, Daoust was on the staff at Syracuse from 2011-15. With the Orange, Daoust coached the defensive line and later served as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator.

Aside from East Carolina and Syracuse, Daoust worked at Ball State, Sam Houston State, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois and Cincinnati. During his time at Northern Illinois (2002-03) and Cincinnati (2005), he worked with Narduzzi.

“Tim and I have known each other for years and he's an incredibly impressive person and coach," said Narduzzi. "He has coached everything on defense and is a tremendously effective teacher and evaluator. From a personal standpoint, he is a great family man and values developing relationships. I'm really excited about bringing him to Pitt and I know our players and staff will really enjoy working with him.”