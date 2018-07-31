Pitt landed an offensive lineman for the 2019 class on Tuesday when Manorville (NY) Eastport's Manor CSD tackle prospect Matthew Goncalves committed to the Panthers.

Goncalves earned an offer from Pitt at the prospect camp on June 9, and the experience left a positive impression on him.

"It was great, I saw the football facilities that they have, the Rooney Center where Pittsburgh and the Steelers share their facilities and stuff like that," Goncalves told Panther-Lair.com after getting the offer.

“It’s a great city, great facilities, and it could be a good fit for me."

Goncalves, 6'5" and 300 pounds, picked Pitt over offers from Buffalo, UConn and Toledo. He is the first offensive lineman to commit to the Panthers' 2019 recruiting class, although a few other commits in the class - like tight end Jason Collier or defensive end Bryce Nelms - could move to the offensive line down the road.

Overall, Pitt now has 16 commitments in the 2019 class.