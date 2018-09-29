ORLANDO - Pitt is taking on No. 13 UCF today at Spectrum Stadium. Keep up with the latest from the game here.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt won the coin toss and deferred, and the Panthers' defense put in a surprising effort on UCF's first drive. After the Knights picked up one first down, Pitt stepped up, stopping UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton for a one-yard rush on a first-down run and then forcing two incomplete passes to bring the Knights' punt team to the field.

Of particular note was that Pitt used a 4-2-5 nickel package as its base defense, with sophomore Jason Pinnock as the extra cornerback.

Pitt's first offensive drive showed some promise, but it stalled as the Panthers approached midfield after picking up a pair of first downs.

When UCF got the ball back, a pair of false starts managed to force the Knights into third-and-12 from their own 26, but Pitt tried to substitute - despite UCF not subbing - and got caught with too many men on the field. That set up a third-and-7 that UCF converted in grand style: with running back Adrian Killins catching a crossing route and taking off for 64 yards. Two plays later, Milton got into the end zone on a five-yard run and the Knights took a lead.

UCF 7, PITT 0 (6:52, 1st quarter)

Pitt's offense got nothing out of its next drive - quite literally, the Panthers gained zero yards - but UCF had more success offensively. After Milton scrambled for a first down on third-and-12, a roughing penalty on Keyshon Camp gave the Knights an extra 15 yards, and Milton hit a 24-yard strike to Gabriel Davis for UCF's second touchdown of the game.

UCF 14, PITT 0 (4:07, 1st quarter)

Pitt's offense continued to sputter, but the defense stepped up for its first three-and-out of the game, which led to the Panthers' first big play of the game. On UCF's punt, Rafael Araujo-Lopes ran 85 yards for a touchdown.

UCF 14, PITT 7 (1:13, 1st quarter)

After Pitt's touchdown, UCF started driving with some help from Pitt, as Dane Jackson drew a defensive holding call and Amir Watts was flagged for a personal foul to help the Knights move close to the red zone when the first quarter ended.

SECOND QUARTER