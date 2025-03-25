Pitt F Amsal Delalic Enters the Transfer Portal

WPIAL defensive back David Davis committed to Penn State on Tuesday, choosing the Nittany Lions over a few teams.
Pitt has scheduled an official visit with 2026 three-star offensive lineman Mason Wilhelm from Westlake, Ohio.
Results from the 2025 Pitt Pro Day at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, March 26.
Pitt forward Amsal Delalic entered the transfer portal on Tuesday after one season with the program.
Pitt forwards Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham entered the transfer portal on Tuesday after three seasons with the team.
WPIAL defensive back David Davis committed to Penn State on Tuesday, choosing the Nittany Lions over a few teams.
Pitt has scheduled an official visit with 2026 three-star offensive lineman Mason Wilhelm from Westlake, Ohio.
Results from the 2025 Pitt Pro Day at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, March 26.