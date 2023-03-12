The Pitt Panthers earned their 27th all-time NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday, and their first since 2016. Pitt was awarded an 11-seed in the Midwest region and was one of the last at-large teams to make the tournament.

The Panthers are set to take on fellow 11-seed, Mississippi State, on Tuesday night in the 'First Four' in Dayton, Ohio. The game will tip-off approximately at 9:00. Should the Panthers win the play-in game, Pitt will then head back to Greensboro take on sixth-seeded Iowa State in the first round.

Pitt comes into the tournament with a 22-12 record and a 14-6 mark in the ACC, which placed them fifth in the conference. The Panthers have stumbled a bit down the stretch, as they will head into the NCAA Tournament having lost three of their last four games, including a 96-69 setback to Duke in the ACC Tournament. Despite that, Pitt does own wins over five NCAA Tournament teams throughout the season.

The Panthers are led by the ACC Coach of the Year, Jeff Capel. After four straight losing seasons to open his tenure at Pitt, Capel has now guided the Panthers to the tournament for the first time. Pitt is now the third program Capel has led to Big Dance as a head coach.

As a program, Pitt has missed six straight NCAA Tournaments, but the team has experience playing in March Madness. Three of Pitt starters Nelly Cummings, Greg Elliott, and Blake Hinson all previously played in the NCAA Tournament at their former schools before transferring to Pitt.

Pitt was selected to finish 14th in the ACC in the preseason. The team outplayed expectations and was in contention to win the league heading into the final weekend of the season, but the conference overall was devalued a bit by the selection committee with only five ACC teams in the field.

At a glance, Mississippi State comes into the tournament with a 21-12 overall record. The Bulldogs went 1-1 in the SEC Tournament this weekend, bowing out to top-seeded Alabama 72-49 on Friday. Mississippi State is coached by Chris Jans, who is in his first season in Starkville. Previously Jans led New Mexico State to the NCAA Tournament three times.

The Bulldogs are led by All-SEC first team selection, Tolu Smith. The 6'11" senior leads Mississippi State in scoring (15.8) and rebounding (8.5). He is the only player on the team that averages double figures.