Redshirt Diaries presented by Cedarbrook golf course - May 6

Pitt extended an offer to local kicker Harran Zureikat, one of the top kicking prospects in the class.
Take a closer look at some storylines from the weekend, all of which involve the Pitt Panthers.
Pitt has shown interest in standout Clarion transfer wide receiver Trevon Tate, Nilson Sports said.
Pitt extended a PWO offer to North Catholic alumnus and Eastern Michigan transfer Chase Arrington on Friday.
Pitt is at the top of the board for 2026 three-star wide receiver David Aboya following an in-school visit this week.
Pitt extended an offer to local kicker Harran Zureikat, one of the top kicking prospects in the class.
Take a closer look at some storylines from the weekend, all of which involve the Pitt Panthers.
Pitt has shown interest in standout Clarion transfer wide receiver Trevon Tate, Nilson Sports said.