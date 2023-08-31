Deandre Jules plans to enter the 2023 football season as a new player from all angles. Jules is now in his fifth season with the program and for the first time ever, he looks ready to be a major focal point of the defense. The Maryland native has appeared in 25 games over the past three years, but has never started a game, and that could change this weekend when Pitt opens up with Wofford at 3:30 at Acriuse Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Jules saw an opportunity this offseason for a bigger role and did the necessary steps to get there. He wanted to change his jersey number, and it was more than just for the looks. He will be supporting the number ‘0’ on his jersey this season, and it comes with a message.

“I wanted a change,” Jules told reporters after practice on Tuesday morning. “I’ve been in No. 90 for four years now. I wanted a new start, so zero means zero excuses for me.”

That has been his mantra all offseason. Jules has flashed talent before and gotten praise from the coaches in the past, but has had trouble really getting that translated to more playing time on Saturdays. This time, he took it to heart. Jules admitted he change his eating habits, and he is carrying a slimmer, more athletic physique in the 2023 season.

The hard work has certainly paid off for now.

He is listed as a co-starter at defensive tackle, and all be in a competition all year with sixth-year seniors Tyler Bentley, Devin Danielson, and David Green. Despite the crowded room, he managed to stand out during camp and has gotten praise from the very top.

“He's big, he's physical,” Narduzzi said of Jules during his Monday press conference. "That's a guy that just keeps getting better. If he has a great year, I could see that guy playing in the NFL. He's big, he's physical, he's got a good pass rush. He's playing at a high level right now.”

Jules was not mentioned much in the spring, but has been one of the main stars or even surprises of training camp. Narduzzi, Charlie Partridge, and even his teammates have said great things about Jules’ improvement, and it’s something he is not taking lightly.

“I always thought of myself as an NFL guy, but hearing it from coach Duzz really means a lot to me,” he explained.

Jules came to Pitt as a three-star recruit out of Northwest High School in the class of 2019 and chose the Panthers over the likes of Boston College, Kentucky, and North Carolina. He liked Pittsburgh for the city and the idea of playing with Partridge, but the playing time has not always been there. He admitted he considered transferring this past offseason, especially if Calijah Kancey opted to return for this season.

“I talked to players, family, and coaches and I stuck it out,” said Jules.

Jules has only has 13 career tackles, but there have been some standout games in the past, like the Miami game in 2020 and even the Sun Bowl against UCLA back in December. Those performances showed the potential he always possessed and he wants to carry that momentum that into his senior year.

“I think it was that and the UCLA game that really stood out,” Jules said. “It really opened my eyes and showed me what I could do on the field, so like I’ve said before I’ve been putting the work in in the offseason getting ready for this week and getting ready for this moment.”