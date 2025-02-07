In the film room: What is Jorge Diaz Graham's path to playing time?

Rodarion Jones is 6’1” and 170-pound cornerback out of Carol City High School in Miami in the class of 2026.
For the last month, Pitt played with fire. And not in the good way.
Pitt's loss to Virginia on Monday night didn't just give the Panthers a losing record in ACC play.
Jeff Capel had some strong comments after Pitt's 73-57 loss to Virginia at the Petersen Events Center on Monday night.
Pitt couldn’t afford to lose to Virginia on Monday night, but that's exactly what the Panthers did.
Rodarion Jones is 6’1” and 170-pound cornerback out of Carol City High School in Miami in the class of 2026.
For the last month, Pitt played with fire. And not in the good way.
Pitt's loss to Virginia on Monday night didn't just give the Panthers a losing record in ACC play.