Pitt’s exhibition game against Pitt-Johnstown on Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center featured the debuts of two freshmen and three transfers, and the result was nothing but encouraging:

A 96-60 dominating win and a good appetizer for the regular season, which starts on Monday night when North Carolina A&T comes to the Petersen Events Center.

Freshman guard Bub Carrington got the start in the exhibition game and made his impact felt right away, contributing to baskets by Federiko Federiko and Zack Austin in the first two minutes, hitting a three of his own before the 17-minute mark and then setting up Ishmael Leggett for a three before the first media timeout.

Then, Carrington was joined in the back court by fellow freshman Jaland Lowe, and Carrington went into attack mode, driving and pulling up for a jump shot to make the score 15-4 six minutes into the game.

This one wasn’t about the points or the stats, though. It was an exhibition game against the branch-campus Mountain Cats, a competitive group who won 20 games last season and figures to compete in the PSAC West again this season.

But there was little Pitt-Johnstown could do against their University-system partners from Oakland. With newcomers like Carrington, Jaland Lowe Leggett and Austin leading the charge and returning leaders like Hinson, Federiko and the Diaz Graham twins playing like veterans, the Panthers didn’t have even a hint of trouble Wednesday night.

And the stats were certainly there. Carrington and Hinson led Pitt with 13 points each; Carrington went 4-of-8 from the floor and shot 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, while Hinson hit 1-of-6 from three but 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Carrington stuffed the stat sheet with seven rounds and six assists, but Pitt was led on the glass by Guillermo Diaz Graham and Will Jeffress, who each grabbed eight boards.

In addition to Carrington’s three three-pointers, Pitt got 3-of-4 shooting beyond the arc from Leggett and a 3-of-7 mark from deep by transfer guard Michael Hueitt.

The Panthers shot 32-of-70 (45.7%) from the floor and 11-of-34 (32.4%) from three while out-rebounding Pitt-Johnstown 53-28.

Pitt will start the regular season Monday night with a 7 pm tipoff against North Carolina A&T at the Petersen Events Center.